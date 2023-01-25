Update, January 25, 2023:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) continues to investigate the Christmas Eve death of 57-year-old Fernley resident Dean Sandoval.
On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, LCSO executed a search and seizure warrant in connection with the homicide investigation.
A vehicle was seized from a residence in Fernley, NV and processed for forensic evidence.
The results of the forensic examination of the vehicle have not yet been released.
LCSO maintains there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Dean Sandoval is urged to contact the investigations division of LCSO at 775-577-5206 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.
------------------------------------------------------
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley.
According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottonwood Lane and Farm District Road.
Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
An autopsy was performed.
Investigators are currently waiting for the results.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
You can stay anonymous.