A big winter storm is on the way this weekend with chain controls expected over our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Summit.
The weekend forecast shows Saturday morning with heavy snow moving into the Sierra and lasting through Sunday. The mountain areas could see 2 to 4 feet of snow.
Our valleys will see gusty winds and a mix of rain and snow showers. Sunday morning will be the best chance for snow in Reno with a few inches possible around our foothills.
Travel by Friday evening to beat the storm with chain controls, white out conditions and possible road closures in the mountains this weekend.
Always carry a survival kit in your car with extra blankets, food and water.