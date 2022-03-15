A 69-year-old man who was hit by a car near Holcomb Avenue last weekend has since died of his injuries.
The unidentified victim was lying on a private driveway near the back of the car when it hit him, early Saturday evening.
Officials add that the driver of the car did not leave the scene and is cooperating with them.
The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. Detectives ask that if you witnessed the crash or have any information, to please call the Reno Police Traffic Office at 775-334-2141.
You can also call their non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)