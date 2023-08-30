The Washoe County District Attorney's office says a 19-year-old man has been convicted of attempted murder.
Prosecutors say a jury found Julian Lupercio-Trejo guilty of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors say last August he shot a former co-worker who was with his ex-girlfriend while at a stop light at North McCarran Boulevard and Sullivan Lane.
Doctors would later discover that the victim had suffered four bullet wounds, and was blinded in one eye and partially paralyzed.
He's scheduled to be sentenced in October.
ORIGINAL STORY: SEPTEMBER 2022
Sparks police arrested a man accused of being involved in a shooting last month.
18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo is facing multiple charges including battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
Police say on August 27th before midnight there was a shooting on Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard.
Officers say multiple shots had been fired from a car.
A victim was taken to Renown with serious injuries, but that person is expected to survive.
After a further investigation police arrested Lupercio-Trejo.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.