A man suspected of stealing more than $1 million from 10 people in Southern California was arrested in a Stateline casino earlier this month.
George Russell has since been extradited to Ventura County where he’s being held on $500,000 bail.
Authorities say the Thousand Oaks man faces 24 felonies alleged to have occurred from 2016 to 2021.
A complaint charges Russell with 12 counts of grand theft, two counts of attempted grand theft, two counts of theft from an elder, six counts of money laundering, and two counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon.
Russell is also charged with a special allegation that he took more than $500,000 during the commission of the crimes, alleges Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.
Russell allegedly stole more than $1 million from 10 victims by making false claims to victims when securing investments in a booklet he wrote called, The DUI Nightmare. The investigation in this case also determined Russell resold interests in The DUI Nightmare without paying prior investors.
Russell was arraigned on April 11th where he pleaded not guilty.
A bail hearing is set for May 2.
The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office requests anyone with information on Russell, or if you think you were allegedly frauded by him, contact either the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-5126 or the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office at 805-232-3537.