The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Isaiah Alexander Norwood, age 20 from Sparks has been sentenced to life in prison after having been convicted of Second-Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a December jury trial.
Norwood was also sentenced to a consecutive 10 years in prison on a second charge of Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle within a Populated Area.
Based on the sentences received, Norwood must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.
The case against Norwood started on February 5, 2021, when the defendant engaged in a fatal road rage incident with the victim, Thomas Schlessinger, age 19 from Sparks.
December 13, 2022 Update:
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in connection to a road rage incident that occurred in Sparks last year.
According to court documents, in February 2021, Isiah Norwood struck a motorcyclist during a road rage incident near East Prater Way.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.
The motorcyclist was identified as 19-year-old Thomas Schlesinger of Sparks.
Court documents also revealed that Norwood fired multiple shots from a firearm that was pointed at the ground during the incident.
Norwood's next court appearance is scheduled for February 22, 2023
