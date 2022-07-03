For this Fourth of July weekend like we see almost every year, crowds are taking over the beaches in Tahoe on both the north and south shores to celebrate.
Zephyr Cove and Nevada Beach are two of the most popular beaches over the holiday weekend and have seen steady crowds of people rolling in throughout the weekend.
Traffic into the beach parking lots were light Sunday morning but throughout the day, parking lots became full with some lots turning away cars.
Safety is a major priority for local law enforcement during the holiday weekend and as Sergeant Doug Sentell with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department explains, there will be a lot of law enforcement agencies patrolling the lake and beaches to make sure everyone is celebrating responsibly.
"We actually have maximum enforcement day for all of our officers on July 4, no one at our office gets that day off so we will have everybody working 24 hours a day," Sergeant Sentell said.
Sergent Sentell also mentioned their office will have traffic units to make sure traffic runs smoothly throughout the weekend and the Fourth of July.
If you're looking to join the community to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, you can find a list of local events here.