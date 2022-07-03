Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&