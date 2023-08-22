As days turn into weeks, the odds are growing longer for families hoping to be reunited with missing loved ones after a fire swept across Hawaii's town of Lahaina. But some remain undeterred as they continue their search for those still unaccounted for. Maui resident Kevin Baclig says he's not ready to give up looking for his wife and in-laws, while Leona Castillo hopes to soon hear from her son. She hopes he was able to outrun the fire. The list of the missing has dwindled over the days, as loved ones reunite with other loved ones and as authorities identify more remains. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors.