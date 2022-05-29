The Beckwourth Fire Complex charred the Frenchmen's Lake camping grounds just last year, forcing campers to evacuate the area, and closing a large portion of the Plumas National Forest.
Mathew Goodwin, the General Manager of the Goodwin's General Store says "We're going to anticipate fire season no matter what, but you know we're praying that the lord has mercy on our valley here."
Last year the Goodwin's General Store delivered food and supplies to the residents affected by the fire, this year they're tending to campers for the holiday weekend.
Goodwin explains "We really bounced back pretty quickly here, all the campsites are open, the two that got burnt the most are at half capacity."
Joseph Greenwood, a local and camper says "There's a lot of damage to the campground and the park benches are burnt, but they're rebuilding it and getting it back to how it was." But campers don't seem to mind the remnants from last years fire, locals are saying they've seen hundreds of people heading out into the great outdoors for the three day weekend. Greenwood mentions "It's still burnt up there and everything but you can still go and have a good time."
Goodwin adds "We're appreciative that everyone doesn't care about how the campsites look, they're back, they're camping, they're having a fun time, the water is a great place to be especially this summer it's going to be a hot one."
The area also has a sign advisory that warns against having open fires if it's windy. Goodwin also mentions to be aware of burnt trees still standing because they are dead and will likely fall over.