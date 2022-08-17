A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno.
Authorities confirm they have died after they were discovered Wednesday dead inside their crashed car.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5 p.m. on Wednesday after their car was spotted down an embankment near Highway 20 and Poker Flats road.
The sheriff's office is running an accident investigation.
-----------------------
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022.
The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th.
When they didn't return, family reported both of them missing.
Cell phone pings have been sent to each of their phones and the latest known location of either of them was in Nevada County. Searches have taken place, but the couple have not been located.
They were believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Explorer with California plates 4SNS072.
The Yuba City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff's Office are working in collaboration to investigate this case.
Both agencies have received several citizen tips and have followed up on each of them, but unfortunately, those tips have not produced new leads.
If anyone has information on the couple's whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Yuba City Police Department at (530)-822-4661.