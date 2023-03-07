As another storm is expected to move into the region, officials in Mono County are urging area residents to dig out propane tanks and clear roofs as much as possible.
The National Weather Service expects the incoming storm to be warmer than the storms they've experienced thus far this season.
The storm, which could arrive as soon as Thursday night, is forecast to bring between one and three inches of precipitation to the county, with almost all of that rain at elevations from 7,000 feet and lower.
Areas from 7,000 to 9,000 feet will see a mixture of rain and snow, with snow above 9,000 feet. The main concern with a possible Atmospheric River storm is that while the existing immense snowpack may absorb much of the rain (which will mitigate, but not eliminate, possible flooding), the extra weight of the rain-soaked snow on top of buildings, propane tanks, and lines and other facilities could trigger structural damage or failure of some facilities.
Power was expected to be restored to all of Mono County this evening, including all of Bridgeport and communities such as Twin Lakes.
Generators for communities were being delivered by the state, as well as wood for heating.
That being said, it could still be into next week or longer before the transmission equipment that was damaged or destroyed in a series of avalanches last week is permanently replaced, allowing Southern California Edison (SCE) to return to normal operations in Mono County.
In response to the local and statewide emergency declarations, the Mono County Office of Emergency Management has been notified that Caltrans crews and equipment will continue to arrive today to support local storm recovery efforts.
They will also be hauling snow out of Mammoth, June Lake, Lee Vining, and Bridgeport. These crews can be shifted based on need.
The plan is for them to be here for two weeks, working 24-hour shifts. CalFire crews are also in Mono County now doing snow removal support work.
A Warming Center/Shelter has been set up in Bridgeport at Memorial Hall at 73 N School Street. Three meals a day are being served each day.
The plan is to keep the shelter open through the coming storm and into next week and if needed, the following week.
Call 760- 924-4633 for more information.