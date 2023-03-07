Weather Alert

...ADDITIONAL WINTER WEATHER AND TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES THIS WEEK... * Periods of snow showers will continue through Wednesday with snowfall most prevalent in the Sierra. For lower elevations, it may be sunny one minute and snowing the next. * Additional snow accumulations will be minor compared to most recent storms, but still capable of bringing travel difficulties at times, especially through the Sierra. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. * Temperatures will remain well below normal the next several days, with wind chills dropping as low as -25 degrees in the Sierra backcountry overnight. * A major pattern change is shaping up from Thursday afternoon onward. A warm Pacific storm will bring heavy rain and high elevation snow potential, along with strong winds, Thursday night through Saturday night. Please find additional details in our Forecaster Discussion on weather.gov/reno.