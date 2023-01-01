This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Reno for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on April 21-23, 2023.
At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™
Reno fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.
The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion at the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville on July 1.
The Championship Series Blue features eight skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tyler Menninga gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine, the legendary Grave Digger®. Mark List gets behind the wheel of El Toro Loco and fan-favorite Cynthia Gauthier in Lucas Stabilizer, look to lock in the championship.
