Travel delays will be in place on sections of State Route 140 beginning June 19 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.
State Route 140 will be resurfaced from mileposts 74 to 90, traveling southeast from approximately 20 miles east of the Nevada/Oregon border.
The road work will take place primarily between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning June 19 through mid-July. Periodic Saturday lane closures may also take place.
One-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zone, with delays of up to 30 minutes to be expected. Speeds through the work zone will be reduced to 55 mph.
Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.
The work will help protect and prolong pavement life by resurfacing the existing roadway with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt.
Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, such resurfacing also restores roadway friction and aesthetics. In certain sections, the existing pavement will be further restored in areas of rutting.