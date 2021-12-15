Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to 3 inches, except 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet, including Virginia City. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to snow and wind. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Thursday morning's commutes. Strong winds could also result in branches falling and localized power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with or change to rain at times in and above some valleys, which would limit how much snowfall accumulates below 5000 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&