2018 ORIGINAL STORY
It's one of the of biggest economic drivers in Northern Nevada: the massive industrial park just east of Reno, home to Tesla, Switch, Google, Walmart and more than 100 other big businesses. While we hear about the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center all the time, there's a story behind this giant piece of Nevada's economy that we hadn't heard about: the never-been-told story of its owner, Roger Norman.
Norman, by design, has never been in the public eye before. The 80-year-old is not at all what you'd expect to find in a billionaire land developer; he's very private, even shy, and reluctant to accept any praise for the empire he has built. But he has decided to tell his story, just once, and it's a pretty special one. It's a story you'll see only on Channel 2.