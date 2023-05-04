Weather Alert

...Additional Showers and Thunderstorms Today into the Weekend... * Scattered rain/snow/pellet showers will once again develop today, with a 15-30% chance for a thunderstorm at any given location. Rain-snow lines will hover near 6000-7000 feet today, falling overnight, where heavier showers could bring snow as low as 4500-5500 feet at times. * Tonight and into Friday, there is a strong signal for the heavier showers to focus across north central Nevada, especially for Pershing County north of Lovelock. Elsewhere, shower activity will be more isolated in nature. * Yet another round of rain and snow showers arrives Saturday with the main focus in the Sierra and northeast California. * Roadway snow accumulation tends to be difficult this late into the season, but is still possible in heavier bands of snow and during the overnight hours. If you have travel plans through the Sierra, check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest on road conditions. * Breezy southwest to west afternoon winds are expected each day today through the weekend. The greater concern is stronger winds from any thunderstorms that may develop, particularly across the west-central Nevada Basin and Range today. * High temperatures will remain 5-15 degrees below normal through the weekend, but at this point low temperatures in lower elevation valleys should remain above freezing. The one time frame to potentially watch is Saturday night into Sunday morning when typically colder valleys could fall near the freezing mark, with a 10% chance of dipping below freezing. Hard freezes are anticipated for all mountain valleys.