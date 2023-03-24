The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against current Reno Councilman Devon Reese.
According to the Commission, it's related to alleged allegations that Reese used his position to benefit himself.
Reese is a public officer and the Commission has jurisdiction over this matter because the allegations contained in the Complaint relate to Reese’s conduct as a public officer and have associated implications under the Ethics Law.
While the Review Panel of the Commission ruled that some violations in the original complaint did not establish credible evidence to support a determination (281A.400(2), (3) and (9), the panel did rule that an opinion by the Commission can be made regarding the alleged violations that Reese failed to sufficiently disclose his acceptance of a gift or loan (NRS 281A.420(1) and (3).
The Panel believes that Reese’s conduct may be appropriately addressed through the following actions:
* Comply with the Ethics Law for a specified period of two years from the Panel’s approval of the deferral agreement without being the subject of another complaint arising from an alleged violation of the Ethics Law and for which a review panel determines there is just and sufficient cause for the Commission to render an opinion in the matter.
* Receive training approved by the Executive Director within 60 days of approval of the deferral agreement.
* Develop a disclosure and abstention check process that complies with the requirements of NRS 281A.420 to be used when any issues or clients involving Hutchison & Steffan come before the Reno City Council.
* Submit minutes from all Reno City Council Meetings referencing issues or clients involving Hutchison & Steffan to the Executive Director for the first year of the term of the deferral agreement.
Unless an extension is authorized, the Commission is expected to provide an update on the investigation on or before May 15, 2023.