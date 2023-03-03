America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) recently presented the Champion of Public Broadcasting Award to Congressman Mark Amodei (R-NV).
Congressman Mark E. Amodei has served as the U.S. Representative for Nevada’s Second Congressional District since 2011 and is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, and serves on the Financial Services, Legislative Branch and Interior subcommittees.
“It’s a great honor to present this award, our highest, to Congressman Amodei for all the work he has done on our behalf over the years,” said APTS president and CEO Patrick Butler. “He understands how important public television is to rural America, how essential our services in education, public safety and civic leadership are to people everywhere, and how vital the federal appropriation for public broadcasting is to making these services available to everyone, every day for free.
“We are profoundly grateful for the bipartisan support for our work which Congressman Amodei symbolizes and encourages.”
“While most people don’t realize or recognize it, public broadcasting in our communities is very much infrastructure,” said Congressman Amodei. “The service they provide through their dissemination of public safety information and broadcasting operations is invaluable in a community-well being context. I’m proud to support their work and mission.”
Congressman Amodei graduated from the University of Nevada in 1980, and received his law degree from McGeorge Law School, University of the Pacific in 1983.
The Congressman also served with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, from 1983 to 1987 and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.
In Congress, Congressman Amodei serves on the Congressional Western Caucus, Army Caucus, Congressional Joint Strike Fighter Caucus, USO Caucus, Veterans Job Caucus, Italian American Caucus, Conservative Climate Caucus, Travel and Tourism Caucus, Postal Preservation Caucus and ALS Caucus.
Congressman Amodei is close to his family and has two adult daughters, Erin and Ryanne.
The Champion of Public Broadcasting Award was presented to Congressman Mark Amodei during the APTS Public Media Summit on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
(PBS Reno)