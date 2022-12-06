Nevada Assembly.PNG

(December 6, 2022) Today, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager announced the leadership team for the 2023 legislative session.

He also named the Assembly committee chairs and vice chairs. 

"Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants," said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. “Our committee chairs and vice chairs are ready to get to work on a legislative agenda that will continue to prioritize hardworking Nevada families.”

The Assembly Democratic Caucus leadership team for the 2023 session will be:

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Speaker Pro Tempore

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Floor Majority Leader

Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miller, Assistant Floor Majority Leader

Assemblyman Howard Watts, Majority Whip

Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Assistant Majority Whip (North)

Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Assistant Majority Whip (South)

The committee chairs and vice chairs for the 2023 session will be: 

Ways & Means 

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Chair

Assemblywoman Shea Backus, Vice Chair

Growth & Infrastructure 

Assemblyman Howard Watts, Chair

Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May, Vice Chair

Judiciary 

Assemblywoman Brittney Miller, Chair

Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola, Vice Chair

Health & Human Services 

Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Chair

Assemblyman David Orentlicher, Vice Chair

Government Affairs 

Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Chair

Assemblywoman Bea Duran, Vice Chair

Natural Resources 

Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, Chair

Assemblywoman Natha Anderson, Vice Chair

Commerce & Labor 

Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola, Chair

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Vice Chair

Legislative Operations & Elections 

Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, Chair

Assemblywoman Brittney Miller, Vice Chair

Education 

Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Chair

Assemblywoman Angie Taylor, Vice Chair

Revenue 

Assemblywoman Shea Backus, Chair

Assemblywoman Venicia Considine, Vice Chair

Full Committee assignments will be announced at a later date.