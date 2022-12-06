(December 6, 2022) Today, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager announced the leadership team for the 2023 legislative session.
He also named the Assembly committee chairs and vice chairs.
"Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants," said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager. “Our committee chairs and vice chairs are ready to get to work on a legislative agenda that will continue to prioritize hardworking Nevada families.”
The Assembly Democratic Caucus leadership team for the 2023 session will be:
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Speaker Pro Tempore
Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Floor Majority Leader
Assemblyman Cameron “CH” Miller, Assistant Floor Majority Leader
Assemblyman Howard Watts, Majority Whip
Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Assistant Majority Whip (North)
Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Assistant Majority Whip (South)
The committee chairs and vice chairs for the 2023 session will be:
Ways & Means
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Chair
Assemblywoman Shea Backus, Vice Chair
Growth & Infrastructure
Assemblyman Howard Watts, Chair
Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May, Vice Chair
Judiciary
Assemblywoman Brittney Miller, Chair
Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola, Vice Chair
Health & Human Services
Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, Chair
Assemblyman David Orentlicher, Vice Chair
Government Affairs
Assemblywoman Selena Torres, Chair
Assemblywoman Bea Duran, Vice Chair
Natural Resources
Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, Chair
Assemblywoman Natha Anderson, Vice Chair
Commerce & Labor
Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola, Chair
Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, Vice Chair
Legislative Operations & Elections
Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, Chair
Assemblywoman Brittney Miller, Vice Chair
Education
Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Chair
Assemblywoman Angie Taylor, Vice Chair
Revenue
Assemblywoman Shea Backus, Chair
Assemblywoman Venicia Considine, Vice Chair
Full Committee assignments will be announced at a later date.