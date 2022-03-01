The Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) is warning people in Winnemucca about a potential well-drilling scam.
In the past few weeks, the Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) has received several reports of possible well-drilling scams in the Winnemucca area.
The victims reportedly worked with an unlicensed contractor to have a well drilled on their property.
In one instance, the victim gave the driller a $6,000 deposit, and has since lost contact with the driller.
In light of these concerns, NDWR is advising all Nevadans seeking well-drilling or well-plugging services to verify that the contractor or business has a valid well-drilling license issued by NDWR.
Property owners are encouraged to take these steps to ensure they are working with a licensed driller:
- Check the NDWR website to make sure the well driller has an active license: bit.ly/3hjF9WE
- Contact NDWR to confirm the well driller has submitted notification and received approval to drill
Licensed well drillers must receive authorization from NDWR before any drilling activities can begin.
For questions or concerns, you can call NDWR at (775) 684-2800 for the Northern Nevada office, or (702) 486-2770 for the Southern Nevada office.