Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) recently announced that Foundation President Steven Peralta will be joining University of Nevada, Reno’s Foundation Board of Trustees.
Peralta brings over 20 years of leadership experience in philanthropy, donor relations and fundraising to his role on the board.
The Board of Trustees was created in 1981 to provide a way for private individuals, corporations, and foundations to make charitable gifts to University of Nevada, Reno. Peralta will assist the board as the Foundation receives, invests, and administers funds to benefit the University, while honoring the philanthropic intent of its generous donors.
Peralta has served as president of NDNF since 2019, leading the organization’s philanthropic and fundraising strategies to help expand transplantation services and programs in the state. Under Peralta’s leadership, NDNF established a capital campaign called “End the Wait” to raise $35 million to develop the Nevada Transplant Institute (NTI). In addition, the organization was awarded $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the State of Nevada to support the creation of the NTI.
Prior to joining NDNF, Peralta worked with Seattle’s former NBA team and its WNBA team, Seattle Storm, where he developed a passion for community engagement, team organizing, fundraising, board development, and capital campaign projects. He has also worked with the Regional Headquarters of State Farm Mutual Insurance Companies overseeing the underwriting and business development department. Since moving to Las Vegas in 2005, he has held leadership positions at Healthcare Preparatory Institute and Academy Medical Equipment.
Peralta has also served as the director of philanthropy for Roseman University’s College of Medicine. In this role, he built and oversaw the medical school’s $66 million capital campaign and major gifts program while also managing the university’s relationships with private philanthropists, corporations, foundations, and government leaders.
Peralta holds a Juris Doctorate from Seattle University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
For more information about NDNF, visit https://www.nvdonor.org/foundation
(Nevada Donor Network)