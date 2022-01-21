Over 100,000 Nevadans enrolled in health insurance during Nevada Health Link’s two-and-a-half month Open Enrollment Period (OEP) which ended Saturday, January 15.
With a 25% increase in enrollments from last year’s enrollment period, this marks the largest enrollment cohort since the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange) began operating as a state-based marketplace in 2019.
Of the 101,409 total Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 20,897 were new enrollees, meaning they were not previously enrolled in health insurance through the Exchange. 27,717 were active re-enrollees, meaning they went to NevadaHealthLink.com to upgrade or change their current plan.
“I am incredibly proud of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange for completing a record-setting Open Enrollment Period this year and enrolling over 100,000 Nevadans in health and dental coverage,” said Governor Steve Sisolak, who has made a commitment to expanding access to affordable health care in Nevada. “Ensuring all Nevadans have access to quality, affordable health insurance is critical and the results from this year's open enrollment shows that Nevadans will get covered when they have affordable options like those provided on NevadaHealthLink.com.”
This OEP, Nevadans had more access to financial assistance, due to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided increased and expanded federal subsidies for consumers. Some eligible Nevadans also qualified for $0 plans due to collecting unemployment at any point during 2021 or for other income-based reasons.
“The Exchange has worked diligently to offer more plans, more options, more assistance and most importantly, ensure Nevadans are aware of their potential cost savings available by getting covered on the Exchange,” said Janel Davis, Communications Officer for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “Most of the consumers have qualified for some amount of federal subsidy to lower monthly costs, and almost half enrolled in plans with a premium under $100. We are proud to give Nevadans reassurance that health care can be affordable.”
Although open enrollment has concluded, there are still some who may be eligible to sign up for plans on the Exchange, including those experiencing Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving.
A full list of QLE’s may be found online at Special Enrollment Period (SEP) - Nevada Health Link - Official Website Nevada Health Link
(Nevada Health Link assisted in this report.)