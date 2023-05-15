The Nevada Humane Society has announced a new interim CEO as they continue to investigate allegations pertaining to staff and animal welfare.
Jerleen Bryant will now serve as acting CEO.
As we reported, the Humane Society's Board of directors accepted former CEO's Greg Hall's resignation last week.
Leaders from the shelter addressed the Washoe County Animal Service's advisory board earlier in the day.
Many advisory board members - and other area leaders - brought up the need for more transparency from the shelter.
One of the possibilities discussed was bringing more animal experts and community members on the shelter's board of directors.
The shelter also presented a 90-day action plan aimed at improving conditions.