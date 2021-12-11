The organization, Family First Chiropractic (FCC), joined the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) for their holiday event on December 11th, 2021.
Attendees got to cuddle up with adoptable puppies and kittens that were brought by the Nevada Humane Society.
The event had festive activities for kids, while food and Christmas mocktails were served. Santa even dropped into Sparks to take some pictures.
All donations from the event will benefit NHS and their commitment to finding homes for pets in need.
About Family First Chiropractic:
"Founded in 2000, Family First Chiropractic is dedicated to educating and empowering patients on how to best take control of their health, and leverage the body’s natural ability to adapt in order to have the highest quality of life. Led by practice owner, Dr. Rick Swecker, and his team of doctors including , Dr. Raymond Daniels, Dr. Brandon Frankel, and Dr. Kaitlyn Shikada, the entire staff offer the highest quality of personal and comprehensive chiropractic and wellness care. Family First Chiropractic is located in Sparks, just east of the University of Nevada. To learn more, visit www.WeCareChiropractic.com or call (775) 337-0184."