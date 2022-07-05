Starting Tuesday, the Nevada Humane Society is kicking off their 'Duck, Duck, Cat' promotion for a good cause.
The past two years have been a very different version of their Duck Race event due to the pandemic but this year, the race is back on!
The Humane Society says they had record breaking duck sales in 2020 & 2021, with more than 50,000 ducks sold per year, and want to break another record this year for their shelter pets.
This year, when anyone buys $90 worth of ducks, they will get a free cat or kitten.
The Duck Race provides Nevada Humane Society with essential funding that ensures they can continue their life-saving work to care and find homes for Northern Nevada pets in need.
Prizes for this year’s Duck Race event include a brand new car, $10,000, and many other amazing prize packages
To save pets and be entered in the chance to win a brand-new car or $10,000 donated by Carson City Toyota, purchase a $5 duck with the link here: Nevada Humane Society Duck Race and Festival
(Nevada Humane Society)