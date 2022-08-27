As Northern Nevada residents make plans to enjoy the end of summer, the Nevada Highway Patrol asks that you make sure those plans include alternatives to driving under the influence.
From August 24th through September 7th, law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces will be on the lookout for the dangerous driving behaviors of impaired drivers.
Each year, motorists across Nevada are killed or injured because someone made the decision to drive impaired.
In 2021, 349 people died on Nevada’s roadways, with impaired driving being one of the top two contributing factors for these fatal crashes.
Impaired driving isn’t exclusively involving alcohol; it is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.
Being a responsible driver is simple: if you are impaired, do not drive. Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to avoid making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy.
This Joining Forces campaign reflects the unwavering mission of the Nevada Highway Patrol and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigating, and apprehending persons driving while impaired on Nevada’s highways.
The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com