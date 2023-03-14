The public and are invited to attend Veterans and Military Day at the Nevada Legislature on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Due to weather, the Opening Ceremony, along with exhibitor, displays, and a free catered lunch will take place in the lobby of the State Library, Archives and Public Records building located at 100 N. Stewart Street in Carson City.
Military displays will be featured just outside the building on the sidewalk on the Capitol Grounds, just north of the Battle Born Memorial.
Veterans will be honored on the floors of both the Assembly and Senate following the Opening Ceremony.
The day-long event starts with coffee and networking at 8:00 a.m. From 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., the Opening Ceremony will feature key Nevada lawmakers, along with special recognition of Nevada’s Veterans and Veteran Supporters of the Month, and the Youth Serving Veterans recipient.
The recipients are as follows:
• Veteran of the Month, David Arroues, U.S. Navy
• Veteran of the Month, George Malone, U.S. Marine Corps
• Veteran of the Month, Susan Malone, U.S. Marine Corps
• Veteran Supporter of the Month, Jennifer Parlane, Volunteer at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks.
• Veteran Supporter of the Month, Nancy Grey, Volunteer at the Veterans Guest House in Reno.
• Veteran Supporter of the Month, Tom Zogorski, Volunteer for veteran organization Welcome All Veterans Everywhere in Douglas County.
• Veteran Supporter of the Month, Bees4Vets, Nonprofit that provides beekeeping training for northern Nevada veterans or first responders diagnosed with PTSD or Tramatic Brain Injury.
• Youth Serving Veterans Award, A’Laya Washington, Volunteer for various veterans service organizations, auxiliaries and more.
(Nevada Department of Veterans Services)