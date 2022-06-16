The Nevada Museum of Art has announced plans for a 50,000 square-foot expansion project to increase its gallery, education and research spaces.
The museum says the expansion, a $60 million investment in education, will support infrastructure and programming for K-12 students, educators and scholars.
Funding came from a combination of gifts from the Mellon Foundation as well as the support of its Board of Trustees and donors.
"This support comes at a critical time," says Museum CEO David B. Walker. "The award validates the important role the Museum plays in the community and in the state."
As such, the Nevada Museum of Art is the only art museum in Nevada accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.
The Education and Research Center project is expected to be completed in 2025.