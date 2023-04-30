Soldiers from the Nevada National Guard recently returned home to northern Nevada from a mission in Europe that begin in June of 2022.
Soldiers from the 137th Military Police Detachment (137th MP Co.) preformed law and order missions on a base located in Romania.
Law and order missions on the base included: force protection, physical security and anti-terrorism measures.
The Soldiers also investigated crimes and enforce traffic regulations on the base.
This deployment was planned years in advance and was not in conjunction with the conflict in Ukraine.
The 137th MP Co. is based in Carson City.