The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division are investigating a crash that killed one person on I-80 near Elko.
On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at approximately 5:45 PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a crash on Interstate 80 about 20 miles east of Elko.
A Preliminary investigation determined that a green colored 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the rightmost travel lane.
For unknown reasons the Jeep rotated to its left and entered the center dirt median where it overturned.
Unfortunately, the driver was not restrained and was ejected as the vehicle overturned.
The driver came to rest in the westbound travel lanes where he was subsequently struck by a commercial motor vehicle.
The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased. The driver was identified as Robert Gaddini, a 22-year-old resident of Elko. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111
(The Nevada State Police assisted in this report.)