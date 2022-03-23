Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 657,179 total cases
- 10,031 total deaths
- 5.1% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 96,116 total cases
- 1,177 total deaths
- 6.33% test positivity rate
Carson City: 13,881 total cases
- 213 total deaths
- 8.92% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,573 total cases
- 89 total deaths
- 7.46% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,081 total cases
- 169 total deaths
- 5.59% test positivity rate
Storey County: 85 total cases
- 11 total deaths
- test positivity rate not available from CDC
Humboldt County: 2,404 total cases
- 54 total deaths
- 3.96% test positivity rate
Elko County: 9,997 total cases
- 137 total deaths
- 7.05% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,125 total cases
- 20 total deaths
- 6.67% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,491 total cases
- 109 total deaths
- 5.09% test positivity rate
Clark County: 495,159 total cases
- 7,739 total deaths
- 4.03% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 1,118 total cases
- 17 total deaths
- 8.7% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,387 total cases
- 237 total deaths
- 9.29% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 538 total cases
- 7 total deaths
- 0.8% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Pershing County: 2,039 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 2.54% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 85 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
Eureka County: 109 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 57.14% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,510 total cases
- 19 total deaths
- 7.27% test positivity rate