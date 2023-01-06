The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office will extend the public scoping period for the proposed Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project by two weeks.
The new deadline for submitting formal scoping comments is Feb. 3, 2023.
The proposed Rhyolite Ridge Project by Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC would be located within the Silver Peak Range approximately 40 miles southwest of Tonopah, Nev., and 13 miles northeast of Dyer in Esmeralda County, Nev.
The proposed project includes construction, operation, reclamation, and closure of a surface quarry using conventional surface mining techniques and associated facilities to mine lithium and boron.
The project would employ up to 500 workers during construction and up to 350 workers during operations.
Public comments are being accepted via the website, email, and regular mail. All scoping comments should reference Rhyolite Ridge Mine in the subject line.
Formal comments may be submitted in the following ways:
- Online via the ePlanning website, https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/82f5e30d/RtXvKGmM7RGcabUSh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Feplanning.blm.gov%2Feplanning-ui%2Fproject%2F2012309%2F510 via the Participate Now tab.
- By regular mail to: Scott Distel, BLM Project Manager, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820.
- Email to BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NONRENEWABLE@blm.gov.
For more information, contact Scott Distel, Project Manager, at 775-635-4093. Individuals in the United States who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 7-1-1 (TYY, TDD, or TeleBraille) to access telecommunication relay services.