Carson Nugget Casino Presenting New Year's Eve Comedy Celebration

The Carson Nugget Casino will be hosting a couple comedy shows to celebrate New Year's Eve.
The casino will be hosting the New Year’s Comedy Celebration in the new Grand Showroom featuring headline comedians Kathleen Dunbar and Steven Barkley with the host Brian Lee.
Shows will start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m on December 31. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
Tickets start at $20 and VIP seating starts at $30. You can buy on ccnugget.com or tix.com.
Both shows have limited number of tickets available for sale.