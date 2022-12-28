Carson Nugget Casino Presenting New Year's Eve Comedy Celebration

Weather Alert

.Another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning on Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on both mainstem and smaller rivers/streams. This may result in minor to moderate flooding on some area rivers and streams. Rock falls will be possible, especially in steep terrain and where soils are already saturated. Some urban flooding is likely, particularly in low-lying areas or poor drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding is possible in urban areas and locations with poor drainage. Low water crossings may be flooded. Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork of the Carson near Gardnerville and the Susan River at Susanville. Other streams draining significant terrain under approximately 6,500 feet will also be prone to flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing travel impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in the Flood Watch, including the Reno/Carson/Minden area. - Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...Quick Hitting Storm Thursday Followed By A Significant Storm Expected New Year's Eve Weekend... A cooler system will bring minor impacts to the area on Thursday. Snow levels will start out below valley floors during the morning hours before gradually rising ahead of the next system which will push into the region Friday. Between 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible along the Sierra Crest with 2 to 4 inches near Lake Tahoe level. Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible across western Nevada foothills with little to no accumulation expected in the valleys. Nevertheless, some morning commute impacts are certainly possible. Sierra ridge gusts of 50 to 70 mph is possible but lower elevation winds should not be a concern. ----------------Details For Next Storm--------------------------- A significant atmospheric river storm will bring another round of impacts to the region Friday through early Sunday morning. Some minor flooding will be possible, especially Friday into Saturday. * Rain and snow: Heavy rain and high elevation snow is anticipated with this storm with peak rates Saturday and Saturday night. Liquid totals in the Sierra could reach 5 to 7 inches over a 2-day period, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills, and 1 to 2 inches across western Nevada. * Snow levels and character: Snow levels are expected to rise to 8000-8500 feet for around 24 hours during the heaviest precipitation. Snow levels then begin to fall Saturday afternoon bringing impacts to most Sierra passes by evening and to Lake Tahoe and foothill elevations by early Sunday morning. With snow levels to valley floors by Sunday morning, any lingering showers will be snow and light accumulations in the valleys cannot be ruled out. The snow character will be a heavy and wet Sierra cement. * Hydrology: Significant rises occurred on small streams and a few mainstem rivers with the atmospheric moisture push on early Tuesday. The next warm system will lead to additional rises in rivers and streams Friday and Saturday. Rivers and streams may respond more quickly then they did Tuesday due to the priming nature of Monday night into Tuesday's rains. Expect additional flood impacts in urban and poor drainage areas similar to, or somewhat worse than those experienced today. Small Creeks and streams will have major rises on Friday, especially those draining large areas below ~6500 feet. Currently no mainstem river flooding is anticipated, but can't be entirely ruled out, especially if the incoming systems come in wetter and warmer than currently expected. Stay tuned for forecast updates. River Forecasts are available at CNRFC.noaa.gov and are updated at ~9am and 3pm. * Winds: Another round of gusty southwest winds are expected with this storm, but winds do not look as strong as what we experienced this morning.