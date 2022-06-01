Churchill County’s newest event space, the Rafter 3C Arena, officially opened to the public today at a community celebration hosted by Churchill County Commissioners Pete Olsen, Greg Koenig and Justin Heath, County Manager Jim Barbee and City of Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford.
Built for the purpose of driving diverse economic development in the region, the Rafter 3C Arena is now hosting livestock events, equipment shows, concerts, banquets, equestrian events, community events and more in the 75,000 sq. foot facility consisting of a covered livestock arena, concourse area, meeting room, and concession area. Outside are the covered pavilion which offers additional event space and livestock pens.
Large screens are in both the main arena and the concourse area to enhance the spectator viewing experience. Bleacher seating can accommodate more than 1,800 spectators with an additional 30+ spaces for wheelchairs. The concourse area can seat up to 1,500, depending on configuration. The parking lot accommodates 700 vehicles with more room for livestock trailers and RVs on the south end of the arena off Miner’s Road.
Churchill County utilized many local contractors to build the Rafter 3C Arena including Lumos & Associates, A&K Earthmovers, D&D Plumbing, H&H Metal Supply, Clint Jensen Construction, McFadden Electric and Oasis Heating and Air.
Tours will be available of the facility and staff will be on-hand to answer questions from the public and media.
This $14 million economic development project was funded by bonds and county general funds.
To inquire about bookings for the Rafter 3C Arena, please call (775)423-7733.
