Fallon’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Open House event is taking place on Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m.
They are also hosting Open House at City Hall where you will be able to meet Department Heads and Elected Officials who serve the City.
You will also be able to explore the historic Douglass House. Both will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy refreshments and get creative at our cookie decorating tent.
We will gather under the beautiful tree to watch it light up our historic downtown Maine Street at 6:30 p.m. The streets will be filled with holiday music, snow, and fireworks.
“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Open House has been a Fallon holiday staple to the residents since 1929,” said Mayor Ken Tedford, City of Fallon. “We are excited to come together as a city under the lights of the giant tree on Maine Street and invite all to come and visit.”
The following day, Saturday, December 3, The City will host Santa’s Wonderland which will include cookie decorating, ornament making, letters to Santa station, and free photos with Santa.
New this year, attendees will be able to participate in horse-drawn wagon rides.
SCHEDULE:
Open House: Friday, December 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fallon City Hall & The Douglass House
Christmas Tree Lighting: Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Downtown Maine Street
Santa’s Wonderland: Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at City Hall Courtyard
For a full list of Hometown Christmas festivities visit: www.fallonnevada.gov OR the City of Fallon’s Facebook page.