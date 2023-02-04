After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic.
The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region.
Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won first place and will advance to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., April 27 to May 1.
Students answered questions on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in a fast-paced, question and-answer format throughout nine rounds.
With the win, Davidson Academy has won the last four Nevada Science Bowls.
Team two from Davidson Academy won second place and Team One from Clark High School finished in third place.
The top 12 teams received cash prizes for their school’s math and science departments.
PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS:
Located in Southern Nevada unless otherwise noted
- Advanced Technologies Academy
- Bishop Manogue Catholic High School (Reno, Nevada)
- Cedar City High School (Cedar City, Utah)
- Centennial High School
- Coral Academy of Science (Reno, Nevada)
- Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas
- Coronado High School
- Davidson Academy (Reno, Nevada)
- Douglas County High School (Minden, Nevada)
- Ed W. Clark High School
- Elko High School (Elko, Nevada)
- Foothill High School
- Green Valley High School
- Liberty High School
- Palo Verde High School
- Procter R. Hug High School (Reno, Nevada)
- Reno High School (Reno, Nevada)
- West Career & Technical Academy