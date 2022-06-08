John Holland Howe, veteran newsman, dedicated community servant, and cornerstone of his family passed at his home on May 24, 2022.
John, the son of George Holland Howe and Bertred (Watkins) Howe, was born in Portland, Oregon on September 22, 1928.
After graduating from high school, he became a copy boy for the Oregonian newspaper, inspiring what would become an amazing career.
John enlisted in the Air Force in 1948, serving as a chaplain's assistant in Japan. His 3-year enlistment was extended when the Korean War began.
After military service, John enrolled at Lewis and Clark College where he found the love of his life, Elizabeth "Liz" Drury. They both graduated in 1956, and married December 28, 1957.
John's lengthy media career included various radio jobs in Oregon, then began television news at KHSL in Chico, CA.
His journey would take him to KVIP in Redding, KJEO in Fresno, and eventually landed his first news director position at KORK TV3 in Las Vegas in 1966.
In 1974 John moved the family to Reno, NV, taking the position of news director for KOLO TV8. John prided himself in accuracy and honesty, understanding the role of the press to his community.
John was also one of the original organizers of Secret Witness, answering the first hotline in 1979.
Additionally, he was one of the original hosts of Nevada Newsmakers. After retirement, he hosted Nevada Notebook on KSRN, wrote for Senior Spectrum, and worked with KUNR.
John often mentored those entering the news profession, was an advocate for diversity in the newsroom and community, a staunch Rotarian, and volunteer of the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. (serving as firefighter, EMT, and Chief).
John was a fixture at county commission meetings, served on local boards, and was depended upon to provide honest input on issues impacting the community.
John was also a longtime member of the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, a beautiful singer, played the bass, loved to garden, and more than anything he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
John is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Liz", sons William "Bill" (Heidi) and David.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 10:00AM at the Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Ave., Reno, NV.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rotary International https://www.rotary.org/en/donate
(Obituary originally posted by Reno Gazette Journal)