Around noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle the parking lot of Pioneer Casino in Fernley.
Detectives then conducted surveillance of the vehicle and determined that it was reported stolen.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the parking lot after detectives attempted to block him in in order to take the driver into custody. The suspect then fled the parking lot in reverse, crashed through a fence driving over decorative landscaping, and made his way onto Highway 50 Alternate. Once on the highway, the suspect vehicle then collided with another vehicle.
The suspect continued to flee, driving the wrong way on Highway 50 Alternate, heading westbound in the eastbound travel lanes as he eluded deputies.
The vehicle entered a nearby residential neighborhood, at which time the vehicle stopped and the driver fled on foot.
He entered a residence through an open garage, which is when Patrol Deputies set up a perimeter of the house, which was located on the block of Mountain Rose Drive in Fernley.
Deputies on scene met with the homeowner and after assuring they were safe and unharmed, Deputies made entry into the house to locate and arrest the suspect.
Once inside the house, deputies located an unresponsive male subject who matched the description of the suspect who fled from detectives. Deputies determined the suspect was unconscious and not breathing. Deputies quickly initiated life saving measures, to include administering Narcan to the man.
Deputies then carried him out of the house and transferred him to paramedics for further care and treatment. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and he is currently being evaluated by doctors.
The subsequent investigation showed the suspect had fled on foot and entered the house through an unlocked door in an attempt to avoid arrest, but when deputies came into contact with him, the suspect showed signs and symptoms of a drug overdose. A search of the stolen car revealed drugs inside to include methamphetamine and marijuana.
The suspect has only been tentatively identified at this time, however it believed that he is an out of state resident and has warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions.
Once a positive identification is made that information will be released to the media. No citizen injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Once he is released, the suspect will be booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Eluding police in a Vehicle, Residential Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Obstructing Law Enforcement.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the traffic collision investigation.