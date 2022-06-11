...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected,
except higher gusts possible in wind prone areas along US-395.
* WHERE...For the Lake Wind Advisory, Washoe Lake. For the Wind
Advisory, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 10 PM
PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM
PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to
capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions
improve. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a
sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing
boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.
&&
...Windy Weekend with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms While
Heat Retreats...
* While most areas will see some cooling on Saturday, West Central
Nevada near and east of US-95 can again expect highs between 95
and 100 degrees. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially
for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended
periods. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory
statement.
* Increased snow melt from the recent heat will lead to minor
rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Cold
water could impact recreation and high elevation water
crossings.
* Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with the stronger
winds expected Sunday. Be prepared for winds to impact boating
and travel, along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds.
These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in
vegetation that has dried out due to the heat. Be fire aware
this weekend and follow local fire restrictions.
* Temperatures will cool quite a bit Sunday with showers and
thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and
northwest Nevada.
&&