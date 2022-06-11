Part of Truckee Bike Path Closed This Week

Several asphalt pathways throughout Carson City will be temporarily closed from June 20 to June 24, 2022. 

Maintenance activities will include crack sealing and slurry seal. Large construction equipment will be working on-site. Striping of the pathways will be completed June 27-28.

Signage will be posted on-site prior to construction, as well as trail closure signage during construction.

Locations include:

  • V&T Trail
  • Moffat Open Space Pathway
  • Freeway Multiuse Pathway (Silver Oak Dr. to Northridge Dr.) and (N. Lompa Ln. to Airport Rd. to Route 6 Intersection)
  • William St. (Oxoby Loop to Saliman Rd.)
  • S. Carson St. (Overland St. to Appion Wy.)
  • Pony Express Airpark

(The Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department assisted with this report.)

