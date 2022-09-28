(September 28, 2022) Spectrum today announced Eddy House has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities.
Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday, October 1 at 8 a.m. with a revitalization event led by Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada at the Eddy House facility located at 888 Willow St, in Reno, where Spectrum employees and community volunteers will unveil the Spectrum Training & Technology Center and provide physical improvements to the facility.
"The important steps toward independence our youth take are made possible through the strategic partnerships we have at Eddy House. Words cannot express our gratitude to be chosen by Spectrum for their Community Center Assist initiative,” said Trevor Macaluso, Chief Executive Officer for Eddy House. “This partnership will empower at-risk and homeless youth in our community to obtain job skills and join the workforce; a necessary factor in their journey to sustainable independence."
Eddy House is a daytime drop-in center and overnight shelter for homeless, runaway, foster, and other at-risk youth. Eddy House works with homeless and at-risk youth to develop the life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence. The organization provides outreach, drop-in and emergency shelter, community living programs, and transitional living programs to give young people the opportunity to get on their feet and thrive.
“Spectrum’s investment in Eddy House to help at-risk youth develop the life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence is especially encouraging. Thank you, Spectrum, for this meaningful investment to help strengthen the Reno community,” said Congresswoman Mark Amodei.
“I applaud Spectrum for partnering with Eddy House, an organization that provides so many critical resources to youth in our community,” said Assemblywoman Natha Anderson. “Strong relationships between businesses and local nonprofits are especially valuable, as they show a heartfelt willingness to work together for our mutual benefit. I look forward to seeing the long-term impact of this incredible partnership.”
Eddy House has received $50,000 to strengthen their workforce development program and impact more community members. With this support from Spectrum Community Center Assist, Eddy House can carry out their vision to end youth homelessness in Northern Nevada.
Spectrum will also be donating 50 Chromebooks to the organization.
“Community centers like Eddy House are hallmarks of our neighborhoods, where people go for support, shared experiences and to develop new job skills or find new employment,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice products. “Through our partnership, Spectrum Community Center Assist will help Eddy House grow its essential employment training programs to help the greater Reno area, with a safe and revitalized physical space.”
Spectrum launched Spectrum Community Center Assist in September 2021 to benefit local organizations providing critical community services and job training skills in underserved cities and towns across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Spectrum will invest $25 million plus $5 million of in-kind contributions to improve 100 community centers serving an estimated 50,000 local residents. More information about Spectrum Community Center Assist is available here.