Tickets for the inaugural Mark Twain Days – a three-day celebration planned April 21-23 in Carson City are now on sale.
You can buy them here: https://visitcarsoncity.com/mark-twain-days-tickets/
Event organizers say the festival will not only give families a look back in history, but an opportunity to immerse themselves in it.
Samuel Clemens introduced the world to the wit and wisdom of Mark Twain 160 years ago, penning the name Mark Twain in Nevada’s capitol.
He lived in Nevada from 1861-1864 arriving in Carson City via stagecoach with his brother, Orion, who had been appointed by President Abraham Lincoln to serve as the secretary of the Nevada Territory.
The celebration will include a costumed “Bowtie Ball;” a Twain Train: VIP ride on the V&T Railway; musical performances; “Walk in Sam’s Shoes” historical walking tours; Twain exhibits at the Nevada State Museum; and the minting of a Mark Twain medallion; a family picnic with 19th century games; Twain look-alike and costume contests, a Steampunk Train event at the Railroad Museum, a visit from “Tom and Becky”, performances by student writers and more.
The schedule of events is listed on the website at marktwaindays.com
“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Mark Twain through a variety of events, activities and interests for the entire family,” said Debra Soule, arts and culture program manager at Visit Carson City. “Many of our events are free or have a small ticket fee. The festival is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to join in the fun.”
Tickets for the Twain Train: VIP Cocktail Rail Excursion and Costumed Bowtie Ball are limited and can be purchased while supplies last on the website.
Tickets for the “Walk in Sam’s Shoes”, Chautauqua performances featuring Nevada’s own McAvoy Layne and the Carson City Symphony’s “Becoming Mark Twain: Sam Clemens in Nevada” and the Brewery Arts Center’s Paint and Sip workshops are available on the website.
The Nevada State Railroad Museum will be selling day-of tickets for the Steampunk event.
Please visit the website for the event schedule and information.