Mail delivery will resume tomorrow, May 25, 2022 for the Carlin, NV area.
The United States Postal Service says local management is aware of delivery issues out of the Carlin Post Office and is taking steps to address the concerns.
2 News reached out to USPS who gave us this statement on the issue at hand:
We will continue flexing our available resources, maximizing our local personnel and augmenting from other locations around the state to help with the workload. We are proud of the efforts of postal employees in the Northern Nevada area and the nation, as they define essential public service every day.
Customers having issues can go to usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage, or utilize this direct web address to express concerns: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/16bbddf3/kmPhd6-b7BGtPr3j8I9C_g?u=https%3A%2F%2Fusps.force.com%2Femailus%2Fs%2F.
(The USPS assisted with this report.)