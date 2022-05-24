Grab your pearl-snaps and cowboy hats; the world’s top rodeo athletes are pursuing glory for $50,000 in prize money at the first ever Battle Born Broncs premiering June 15, all happening inside the brand new, state-of-the-art Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon, Nevada.
Sanctioned by The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Battle Born Broncs is the first event of its kind to be held in Nevada.
Thirty bareback and thirty saddle bronc riders will be in Fallon to compete on the best broncs in the sport of rodeo. Televised on the Cowboy Channel, Battle Born Broncs is the first major event produced at Churchill County’s Rafter 3C Arena, following its opening June 1.
Nevada’s first Xtreme Broncs event will commence with a Roughstock Rodeo Camp on June 14. Professional rodeo cowboys will be coaching introductory roughstock fundamentals to ages 7 and up, from 9 am - 3 pm. Registration ends May 31.
You can buy tickets today at battlebornbroncs.com.
The Western Market and food trucks will kick off the event as doors open early at 4 pm. General admission is $25 and admission for children aged 2-12 is $15, and under 2 are free.