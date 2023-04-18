Comprehensive Surgical Care (CSC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Reno Tuesday.
Attendees and Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve got to tour the AAAHC certified, state-of-the-art outpatient facility after the ribbon cutting.
CSC says it offers physicians and patients the perfect setting for high-quality care and lower cost than traditionally delivered in a hospital setting.
They also offer improved access to care for minimally invasive interventional procedures, plastic surgery, and endovascular procedures.
“We’re able to deliver excellent care in an outpatient environment,” says Dr. Joel Rainwater, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and Founder of CSC. “It’s our goal to serve the patients of Reno to provide them with convenient, exceptional specialty care in their community.”
One of the biggest benefits CSC provides is continuous nursing care.
“Our model is designed so that our highly-skilled, caring nurses are able to follow a patient through the entire experience from beginning to end,” explains Dr. Rainwater. “Care like that makes a difference for patients.”
The surgery center is located at 5443 Kietzke Lane, Reno.
For more information, call 775-502-1660 or visit Comprehensive surgical care - ASC for physicians | Surgery (cscasc.com)