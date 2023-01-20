A new battery recycling campus is planning to make its way to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.
Aqua Metals is a company who plans to provide clean lithium-ion battery recycling in a safe working environment.
The five-acre campus reportedly process over 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year.
They say their goal is to not negatively impact the planet - and to do so, they will not use sources such as fossil fuels to recycle the batteries.
According to the company, Nevada is the only state in the United States with companies across every facet of the lithium battery supply chain - such as mining, manufacturing and recycling.