K Corporation has announced that a new fitness studio will be coming to The Crossing at Meadowood Square this year.
With close to 500 franchises in the U.S., HOTWORX provides a 24-hour fitness studio, allowing individuals flexible scheduling for an array of 3D sessions.
The 24-hour model brings increased flexibility and convenience to the market, revolutionizing health as busy professionals can achieve their workouts on their own time and track progress.
The retailer will be taking new member applications at the shopping center during the construction of the new store.
Construction is scheduled to be completed early 2023.
The Crossing at Meadowood Square houses additional tenants such as Ski Pro, JaDa Boutique, FedEx Office, Subway, Blind Onion Pizza, Nevada Home Fitness, Oceans Spa and Nails, Animal Emergency and more.
The 63,000-square-foot center sits at one of the busiest intersections in Reno.
The Crossing was recently updated with new contemporary finishes and enhanced signage.
For more information, visit http://thecrossingreno.com/