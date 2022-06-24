The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) anticipates reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 4,000 tons per year, equivalent to approximately 870 fewer cars on the road, through use of Portland limestone cement (PLC) in highway paving projects.
NDOT will allow the use of Portland limestone cement on new highway construction projects to reduce the carbon footprint of Nevada highway construction while maintaining roadway quality, durability, and longevity.
The binder within traditional Portland cement is typically produced by heating limestone and clay in a rotary kiln.
This is then ground into a fine powder to create traditional Portland cement. This process emits about one pound of carbon dioxide per pound of cement through fuel used to heat the kiln, and thermal decomposition of calcium carbonate.
In contrast, the recently-approved Portland limestone cement replaces up to 15 percent of binder material with raw, powdered limestone, reducing carbon emissions within the production process by about nine percent while performing similarly to standard cement.
NDOT worked with industry experts and stakeholders, such as the Nevada Associated General Contractors and California Nevada Cement Association, to draft the new standards.
Every year, NDOT says they use about 45,000 tons (90 million pounds) of cement to build, maintain and upgrade pavement, bridges, sidewalks, curbs, retaining walls, culverts, and more for safe travel on Nevada highways.
In Nevada, transportation contributes 35 percent of the state’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is projected to remain the leading GHG emitter.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)