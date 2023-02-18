New Off Road Warehouse Opens in Sparks

On Saturday, Off Road Warehouse held a grand opening for its new location at 40 Victorian Ave. in Sparks.
Off-road cars were on display and attendees were able to participate in games, a raffle, win prizes, and enjoy some music with food and drinks.
The company's owner says the reason for opening another location is because they want to better serve local off-roading enthusiasts and bring together the off-road community.
Off Road Warehouse has one other location in Las Vegas, Nevada along with a few more located on the west coast.