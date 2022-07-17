Night In The Country is starting this Thursday July 21st going through the 23rd, as many people stay for the long weekend to have their own country experience and make memories, it's also an event creating a positive economic impact to the community hosting the event.
The event has been a huge local fundraiser for about 22 years serving kids in Lyon and Mineral County.
100% of the proceeds go straight to 'Boys and Girls Club of Mason Valley'.
They're getting to work this week as the festival inches closer and they have hundreds of volunteers helping them out by setting up signs, fencing and clearing the campground for visitors.
They say the festival has grown so much, including the clubs support system.
Travis Crowder, the CEO of 'Boys and Girls Club of Mason Valley' says "For us it equates about 20% of our annual revenue which is very important so we can put it where we need to and keep everything affordable to our families."
They also have community based organizations working closely with 'Boys and Girls Club of Mason Valley' who help make the event a reality. They also receive a percentage of the profits for helping out.
Justin Aguilar, the Festival Director for Night In The Country mentions "We've done quite a few checks and quite a few 10's of thousands of dollars every year to local non-profits or non-profits of Northern Nevada."
They say the festival also helps the economy of the entire small town of Yerington, Crowder says "We were lucky enough a handful of years ago to get an economic impact study done with our friends at the University and in doing so, boy it was very clear that the economic impact, that it has not just on Lyon County but Northern Nevada."
And with how hot the summer days have been lately, officials want everyone to stay safe in the heat and remember to bring shade and lots of water.
After the festival has come to an end they have a crew come out just like they do in the beginning during set up, and clean the area for 3 to 4 more days, leaving it better than they found it.