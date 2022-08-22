Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) hosted 20 players of the University of Nevada, Reno football team, UNR cheerleaders and their mascot for a tour of the NNCCF offices.
The team at NNCCF shared their mission and how they provide to services to area families and children battling with a childhood cancer diagnosis.
NNCCF, together with the University of Nevada, Reno Football team, will participate in the childhood cancer football game on September 10th, 2022, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is celebrating 21 years of providing help, hope and courage to local children battling cancer.